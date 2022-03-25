Sebi penalises three individuals for violations in Titan share trades

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Later, Sebi conducted an investigation in the scrip of Titan and observed several non-compliances of insider regulations during the period April 2018 to March 2019.
During their employment with Titan, they had transacted in the securities of Titan Co Ltd but failed to make the requisite disclosures to the firm as required under the prohibition of insider trading norms, as per Sebi.
The disclosure requirements were triggered on account of the transactions concerned exceeding the traded value of ₹10 lakh.
For violation of the norms, the individuals have been penalised by the regulator.
