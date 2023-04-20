Sebi penalises two former auditors of CG Power for violations2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Sebi levied a penalty of ₹500,000 each on the auditors, Chaturvedi & Shah, and K. K. Mankeshwar & Co for false and misleading disclosures in the audit report
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Thursday penalised two former auditors of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd for rule violations, according to an order published on the regulator's website said.
