The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Thursday penalised two former auditors of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd for rule violations, according to an order published on the regulator's website said.

The market regulator levied a penalty of ₹500,000 each on the auditors, Chaturvedi & Shah, and K. K. Mankeshwar & Co.

In its order, the market regulator said it is of the view that "the disclosure of true and fair information is crucial for investor protection and to maintain and restore their confidence in the securities market. The false and misleading disclosures in the audit report as found in this case are not only detrimental to the interests of investors but also endanger integrity of the securities markets."

“This is also a fit case where SEBI needs to send a stern message to professionals who associate themselves with securities market so as to prevent them from indulging in such acts of omissions and commissions as found in this case," the market regulator said.

The SEBI said instead of working in the interest of the shareholders of CG Power, the auditors "facilitated the scheme of cleaning up the books of accounts of CG Power".

And that despite being aware of the irregularities and misstatements in the financial statements of CG Power, the auditors "certified the books as true and fair".

The market regulator further said the former auditors of CG Power shall pay the said amount of penalty within 45 days of receipt of this order through online payment facility available on the SEBI website.

In the event of failure to pay the said amount of penalty within 45 days of the order, consequential proceedings including, but not limited to, recovery proceedings may be initiated under Section 28A of the SEBI Act, for realization of the said amount of penalty along with interest thereon, inter alia, by attachment and sale of movable and immovable properties, the market regulator's order further added.