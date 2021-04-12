Sebi penalizes Yes Bank, senior officials in AT1 bonds case

Meanwhile, last month, the Bombay high court has granted time to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to file responses in a petition filed by individual holders of Yes Bank additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds. The bondholders, who had approached the court in February under the banner of the AT1 Bondholders Association, claim that the sale of bonds was illegal and have asked for Yes Bank to be directed to deposit ₹160 crore in court, pending a decision in the case.