Sebi permits Indian fund managers to be constituents of FPIs

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday decided to permit eligible resident Indian fund managers, other than individuals, to be constituent of Foreign Portfolio Investors.

The announcement came after a board meeting held today.

Such FPIs, SEBI stated, shall be investment funds approved by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under Section 9A of the Income-Tax (IT)Act, 1961, read with the IT Rules, 1962.

"These amendments shall bring the SEBI (FPI) Regulations, 2019 in line with the recent amendments in Section 9A of the IT Act, thereby facilitating Indian fund managers in managing investment funds incorporated/established/ registered outside India," it further added.

Moreover, the market regulator approved a slew of measures, including amendments to norms related to independent directors and the introduction of a framework for accredited investors.

Among other proposals, the watchdog has decided to allow resident Indian fund managers to be constituents of foreign portfolio investors and also amend mutual funds rules to provide for the investment of a minimum amount as "skin in the game" in the schemes by asset management companies (AMCs) based on the risk associated with such schemes.

At present, the requirement is an investment of one per cent of the amount raised in a New Fund Offer (NFO) or an amount of ₹50 lakh, whichever is less. These decisions were taken by the Sebi board at its meeting held on Tuesday. Accredited investors could be individuals, HUFs, family trusts, sole proprietorships, partnership firms, trusts and body corporates based on financial parameters, Sebi said in a statement

Meanwhile, after remaining net sellers for two months in a row, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in June turned net buyers by pumping in a net ₹12,714 crore into Indian markets.

Prior to this, overseas investors had pulled out ₹2,666 crore in May and ₹9,435 crore in April.

According to depositories data, FPIs invested ₹15,282 crore in equities between June 1 and 25.

At the same time, FPIs withdrew ₹2,568 crore from the debt segment.

The total net inflow stood at ₹12,714 crore during the period under review.





