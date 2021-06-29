Sebi permits Indian fund managers to be constituents of FPIs

At present, the requirement is an investment of one per cent of the amount raised in a New Fund Offer (NFO) or an amount of ₹50 lakh, whichever is less. These decisions were taken by the Sebi board at its meeting held on Tuesday. Accredited investors could be individuals, HUFs, family trusts, sole proprietorships, partnership firms, trusts and body corporates based on financial parameters, Sebi said in a statement

