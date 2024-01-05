 SEBI permits short-selling across all categories, F&O stocks also eligible | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI permits short-selling across all categories, F&O stocks also eligible
Back Back

SEBI permits short-selling across all categories, F&O stocks also eligible

 Livemint

SEBI permits short-selling across all categories, F&O stocks also eligible.

SEBI (Reuters)Premium
SEBI (Reuters)

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Friday, announced that investors across all categories will now be allowed for short-selling, however, denies permission for naked short-selling. The markets regulator further informed that all stocks that trade in the futures and options segment are eligible for short-selling.

(More to come)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Jan 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App