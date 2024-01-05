SEBI permits short-selling across all categories, F&O stocks also eligible
SEBI permits short-selling across all categories, F&O stocks also eligible.
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Friday, announced that investors across all categories will now be allowed for short-selling, however, denies permission for naked short-selling. The markets regulator further informed that all stocks that trade in the futures and options segment are eligible for short-selling.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started