The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a proposal to establish a dedicated trading platform for pre-IPO shares and is expected to release a consultation paper on the matter soon, according to a report by CNBC Awaaz.

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SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey was quoted as saying by CNBC Awaaz that the proposal is currently under consideration, with further details to be shared as part of the consultation process.

Pandey further said the proposal is among several initiatives being examined in response to the rapid growth of India's IPO market over the past three to four years. He clarified that the proposed platform would cater specifically to companies preparing to launch an IPO rather than cover the entire unlisted share market, which includes lakhs of companies.

The SEBI chief also highlighted that investor protection would be a key priority while developing the framework. The regulator is examining aspects such as investor safeguards and enhanced disclosure requirements to ensure transparency in trading. The proposed mechanism would be linked to the IPO process and would not extend to companies without plans for an upcoming public issue.

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While Pandey did not specify a timeline for launching the proposed platform, he said SEBI would publish a consultation paper soon. Further details regarding its structure, eligibility criteria and operational framework are expected to emerge through this process.

Sebi's curb on IPO GMP Sebi on Monday directed market intermediaries and participants to refrain from publishing unregulated pre-listing premium figures, widely known as Grey Market Premium (GMP), for upcoming IPOs. The regulator also cautioned investors against relying on GMP as an indicator of an IPO's expected listing price or potential returns.

In a statement, Sebi noted that such unofficial figures are being widely circulated through websites, digital platforms and newspapers, with some Sebi-registered intermediaries and market participants also publishing them. GMP refers to the purported prices at which IPO shares are traded before their official listing on recognised stock exchanges.

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The regulator clarified that these transactions happen outside the formal exchange framework, without regulatory oversight, settlement guarantees or investor protection, and do not follow any established price-discovery mechanism.

"In order to safeguard the interest of the investors and maintain transparency and integrity in the securities market, the publication, display, circulation or dissemination of such Unregulated Pre-listing Premium, often called as Grey Market Premium, through any mode or platform may be discontinued across the securities market," Sebi said.

(With inputs from media reports and news agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.