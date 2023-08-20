Sebi plans to bring follow-on offer rules for REITs, InvITs2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Sebi plans to introduce norms for follow-on offers by REITs and InvITs to develop the market for these investment instruments
For the expansion of market for emerging investment instruments, Sebi is mulling over to bring in norms for follow-on offers by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
