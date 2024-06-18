Sebi plans tweaks to address derivative trading risks; may include higher margins for options contracts: Report
Sebi's new rules could include higher margins for options contracts and more detailed disclosures, the report said.
Capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a series of tweaks to its derivative trading rules as it seeks to address risks arising from explosive growth in options trading, Reuters reported quoting sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
