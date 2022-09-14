Sebi probes 20 Indian AIFs over suspected violations4 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 12:32 AM IST
On valuations, Sebi may be creating a methodology to calculate startup valuations under AIFs
MUMBAI : The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is probing practices adopted by at least 20 Indian-domiciled alternative investment funds (AIFs) managing as much as ₹10,000 crore, two people with direct knowledge of the development said.