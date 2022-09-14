Sebi probes 20 Indian AIFs over suspected violations

Some of Sebi’s investigations were to ensure tax compliance, the people cited above said. For instance, dividend stripping comes into play as a tax avoidance measure, wherein investors are known to buy into securities just ahead of the dividend payout and exit investment at a loss after the payout when the price of the share has been adjusted downwards for paying a dividend. Without accounting for the dividends, the investor could report a loss on the investment, adjusting for gains elsewhere. The dividend stripping provisions were extended to AIFs (now classified under securities) during this year‘s budget.