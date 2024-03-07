SEBI prohibits JM Financial from acting as lead manager for public issue of debt securities
SEBI's decision came a day after RBI barred JM Financial from lending against shares and debentures citing regulatory lapses
Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday barred JM Financial from taking new mandates to act as manager for bond issuances. The decision came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the company from lending against shares and debentures citing regulatory lapses.
