Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday barred JM Financial from taking new mandates to act as manager for bond issuances. The decision came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the company from lending against shares and debentures citing regulatory lapses.

