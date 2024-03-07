Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI prohibits JM Financial from acting as lead manager for public issue of debt securities
BackBack

SEBI prohibits JM Financial from acting as lead manager for public issue of debt securities

Livemint

SEBI's decision came a day after RBI barred JM Financial from lending against shares and debentures citing regulatory lapses

JM FinancialPremium
JM Financial

Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday barred JM Financial from taking new mandates to act as manager for bond issuances. The decision came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the company from lending against shares and debentures citing regulatory lapses. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs  

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie