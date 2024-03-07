Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday barred JM Financial from taking new mandates to act as manager for bond issuances. The decision came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibited the company from lending against shares and debentures citing regulatory lapses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

