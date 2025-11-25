Mint Explainer | Inside Sebi’s new basic service demat account proposals
Apoorva Ajith 4 min read 25 Nov 2025, 02:01 pm IST
Summary
Sebi has proposed a set of changes to make basic service demat accounts more reflective of an investor’s true portfolio value. What are these changes and what do they mean for investors?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to revisit regulations governing basic service demat accounts (BSDA) to make such accounts more inclusive.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story