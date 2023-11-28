Sebi proposes changes in Special Situation Funds to facilitate acquisition of stressed assets
Sebi Tuesday proposed to amend the regulatory framework for a category of Alternative Investment Funds, called the Special Situation Funds, to facilitate the acquisition of stressed loans and support the resolution of stressed assets in the Indian financial system
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Tuesday proposed to amend the regulatory framework for a category of Alternative Investment Funds (AIF), called the Special Situation Funds (SSFs), to facilitate the acquisition of stressed loans and support the resolution of stressed assets in the Indian financial system.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started