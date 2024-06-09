Sebi proposes tighter rules for derivatives trading on individual stocks
A Sebi discussion paper says derivatives contracts on individual stocks should have sufficient liquidity and trading interest from market participants - currently a requirement only for contracts on indexes
Mumbai: India's markets regulator has proposed tighter rules on trading in individual stock derivatives, arguing the rules were needed to avert risks of market manipulation after recent explosive growth particularly in options trading.
