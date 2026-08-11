Sebi proposes wider FPI access to non-agri commodity derivatives

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed widening the participation of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India’s exchange-traded commodity derivatives market, including allowing them to trade physically settled non-agricultural commodity contracts.

FPIs are currently allowed to trade only in non-agri commodity derivatives that are cash settled, such as crude oil and natural gas contracts. Sebi opened up that segment to foreign investors in June 2022. Bullion, base metals and agri derivatives, however, are compulsorily deliverable upon contract expiry.

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In a consultation paper issued on Tuesday, the market regulator suggested allowing FPIs to trade in non-agricultural index derivatives contracts. It said index derivatives are always cash settled, irrespective of the nature of their underlying commodities, and therefore participation by FPIs would not create a delivery-related issue.

Sebi also recommended allowing such investors to trade in physically settled non-agri commodity derivatives.

The draft paper is open to public comments until 1 September.

How it would work FPIs would have to square off or roll over their positions before the start of the tender or staggered delivery period, i.e. three days before the expiry of the contract. If they fail to do so voluntarily, their open positions would be automatically transferred to a designated trading member or trading-cum-clearing member onto their proprietary account.

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The FPI would remain free to exit voluntarily until the close of market hours on the day before the tender period. If the position remains open, the transfer would take place after market hours at the exchange-declared closing or daily settlement price. Once transferred, the FPI would have no further rights, obligations or exposure relating to the position, including the tender or delivery process.

Mint was the first to report in May that the regulator was considering a proposal to allow FPIs to trade in bullion derivatives by rolling over their contracts. Mint also reported in June that Sebi would allow clearing members to close positions before contracts enter the delivery period for FPIs to avoid the burden of physical delivery.

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The proposals are significant as currently FPIs cannot give or take delivery on Indian exchanges because they are not registered under the goods and services tax (GST) framework. Taking delivery from an exchange warehouse requires payment of GST, creating operational and tax complications for overseas investors.

The proposed mechanism would ensure that FPIs are not left holding open positions once the tender period starts. Clearing members or custodians currently lack the authority to close a client’s open position.



About the Author Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital marke...Read More ✕ Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.



She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.



When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.