Sebi raises basic demat account limit to ₹10 lakh to boost participation

Increasing the limit of securities' value held in the Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) will encourage small investors to trade in the stock market and ensure their financial inclusion.

PTI
First Published07:47 PM IST
SEBI guidelines to come into force from September 1
SEBI guidelines to come into force from September 1(Reuters)

To boost participation of small investors in the securities market, Sebi on Friday increased the threshold for the basic service demat account to 10 lakh from the current 2 lakh.

The new guidelines will come into force from September 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Increasing the limit of securities' value held in the Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA) will encourage small investors to trade in the stock market and ensure their financial inclusion.

A basic service demat account, or BSDA, is a more basic version of a regular demat account. The facility was introduced by markets regulator Sebi in 2012 to reduce the burden of demat charges on investors with small portfolios.

On eligibility for BSDA, Sebi said an individual is eligible for a BSDA if he/she meets certain criteria such as the investor has only one demat account as the sole or first holder, has only one BSDA in his name across all depositories and the value of securities in the account does not exceed 10 lakh for both debt and non-debt securities combined at any time.

Before this, an individual was allowed to hold debt securities worth up to 2 lakh and other than debt securities worth up to 2 lakh in a single demat account to be eligible for BSDA.

For portfolio values up to 4 lakh, Sebi said that the annual maintenance charge for a BDSA would be nil and for portfolio values of above 4 lakh and up to 10 lakh, the charges would be 100.

However, if portfolio value exceeds 10 lakh then BDSA should automatically be converted into a regular demat account.

With regards to services for BDSA, the regulator said that electronic statements would be provided free of cost to such account holders, besides, physical statements can be charged at 25 per statement.

As per the circular, Depository Participants (DPs) will open only BSDA for eligible accounts unless the account holder opts for a regular demat account via email.

DPs must review and convert existing eligible demat accounts to BSDA within two months unless the account holder opts to keep their regular demat account via email. This review will continue at the end of each billing cycle.

Earlier this month, Sebi came out with a consultation paper on enhancing the threshold limit for BSDA.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSebi raises basic demat account limit to ₹10 lakh to boost participation

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue