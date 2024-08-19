Markets
Sebi ramps up investigations amid market turmoil
SummaryUnder Madhabi Puri Buch, India's market regulator SEBI has initiated a record number of investigations in FY24, driven by a buoyant equity market, increased retail participation, and advanced technology for supervision.
Mumbai: India’s market regulator launched the most investigations in a single year in FY24, in current chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's second full fiscal in charge (Buch took the position in March 2022).
