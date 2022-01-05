NEW DELHI : Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a public notice on Wednesday invited applications for the recruitment of 120 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in different streams as part of its plan to beef up its headcount for faster and more effective execution of its role.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Sebi's official website starting today. The last date for applying is January 24, 2022.

The online examinations for the recruitment of these positions will be held during February-April, the notification said.

Important dates

The notification said these applications have been invited for 80 posts in General Stream, 16 in Legal Stream, 14 in Information Technology (IT) Stream, 7 in Research Stream and 3 in Office Language Stream.

Giving the details of the application fee, the notification said the unreserved/OBC/EWSs candidates will have to deposit a non-refundable amount ₹1,000 while the SC/ ST and PwBD candidates will have to deposit ₹100 as intimation charges.

The notification further said the payment of application fee/intimation charges can be done only through online mode else the application will be treated as cancelled.

Separate online application for each stream will have to be made with requisite fee for each application to be paid as well. The application fee once paid will not be refunded.

For applying to General Stream, the candidates need to have a Master's degree in any discipline or Bachelor's degree in law or engineering.

Candidates are permitted to apply for maximum of two streams only for which he/she is eligible to apply, as per their educational qualifications. In case a candidate applies more than once in a Single Stream and/ or applies for more than 2 Streams, only the latest applications shall be considered valid and the other applications shall be rejected.

The successful candidates recruited will undergo probation of two years and the candidates will be confirmed in the services subject to their satisfactory performance during the probation period.

This comes after the regulator had invited applications for the recruitment of 147 senior-level officials in March 2020 and around 1.4 lakh people applied for these positions.





















