SEBI reduces redemption and dividend payout time limits in mutual funds

Good news for mutual fund unit holders! The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has now reduced the timeline of the payout of redemption and dividends to mutual fund unit holders. The regulator has reduced the timeline for redemption payout to three working days from the existing ten working days. This means now, if you wish to redeem units of a mutual fund scheme, you may do so and get the redemption amount within three working days. Besides, SEBI has further reduced the timeline for dividends payout from 15 to 7 working days. These dividend payouts are mostly profits that the companies share with the unit holders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}