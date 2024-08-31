Markets
Some good, some bad: Experts on Sebi’s plan for tough merchant banking norms
Summary
- Sebi observed that merchant bankers were using multiple registrations within a group to circumvent regulatory action or enforcement.
Mumbai: A proposal by the market regulator to strengthen norms for merchant bankers, including stricter qualification requirements and higher net worth threshold, has received mixed reactions from the industry.
