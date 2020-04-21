Sebi relaxes fund raising norms for IPOs, rights issues

MUMBAI : Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Tuesday said that it has granted a one-time relaxation in its primary market fund-raising norms based on representations made by various industry bodies to make it easier for companies to tap the public markets for raising capital at a time when businesses have been severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

For initial public offering (IPO) and rights issue, which are primary market instruments used by companies to either go public or raise funds from existing shareholders, Sebi has allowed a six-month extension for the expiry of its approval. The extension will be applicable to companies where Sebi's approvals have expired or will expire between 1 March and 30 September.

Based on the earlier regulations, companies were required to go public or complete the rights issue within 12 months from the date of issuance of observations by Sebi.

Further, the regulator also relaxed norms on changing the fresh issue component within the IPO, which has now been allowed to be tweaked up to 50% of the estimated issue size without re-filing the draft offer prospectus. Previously, companies were required to re-file draft offer prospectus if they increased or decreased the estimated fresh issue size by more than 20%.

These relaxations will be applicable for issues opening before 31 December.

“There are many companies that have got Sebi approvals for IPO but are unable to list within the permitted time-frame due to the existing market conditions. The new regulation will provide a big relief to these companies that would have otherwise had to re-file the draft documents along with the processing fees just because their Sebi approvals expired," said Subhrajit Roy, executive director and head, equity capital market origination at Kotak Investment Banking.

“The other change on allowing companies to tweak their fresh component of the public issue would also help them increase or decrease their issue size based on the current market conditions. In a volatile market like this one, valuations are bound to get revised and once the market is opportune for public listings, this will help companies re-evaluate their issue size and pricing," he added.

In a separate circular on Tuesday, Sebi notified further changes to rights issues guidelines, in an effort to make such share sales easier for listed companies.

Based on the new norms, a company that has been listed on stock exchanges for a period of 18 months can raise funds via rights issue, as opposed to the earlier norms that allowed firms that were listed for at least three years to undertake a rights offer.

Further, the eligibility criteria of average market capitalization of public shareholding of the issuer has been relaxed to ₹100 crore from the earlier requirement of at ₹250 crore.

The minimum subscription required in a rights issue has also been relaxed to 75%, from the previous requirement of 90%. This means that an issue subscribed between 75% to 90% will be considered successful if out of the total funds raised at least 75% of the issue size is utilized for the objects of the issue other than general corporate purposes.