Sebi releases consultation paper on disclosure requirements for listed entities
In the consultation paper, Sebi is looking to address the challenges faced with regard to submission of the first financial results by newly listed entities and related to timeline to fill up vacancy of directors, compliance officer, CEO and CFO in listed companies
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday came out with a consultation paper on streamlining disclosure requirements by listed entities. The markets regulato has sought public comments on the proposals till 6 March.
