The new guidelines said the formation of a separate company or LLP will not be applicable in case the applicant is already a company or LLP in IFSC

Sebi releases new guidelines for investment advisers in IFSC

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

PTI

Under the framework, any entity, being a company or a limited liability partnership or any other similar structure recognised under the laws of its parent jurisdiction, desirous of operating in IFSC as an investment adviser, may form a company or LLP to provide investment advisory services, Sebi said in a circular