SEBI releases new guidelines to improve cybersecurity framework for stock exchanges. Details here1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:39 AM IST
SEBI issues new guidelines to strengthen cyber security and resilience for Market Infrastructure Institutions. The guidelines have been released with immediate effect.
Marker regulator SEBI on Tuesday announced new guidelines to strengthen the existing cyber security and cyber resilience framework for Market Infrastructure Institutions like the Stock Exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories.
