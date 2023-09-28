Sebi renews licences of NSE Clearing, Indian Clearing Corp for three years
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Thursday in gazette notifications said it has renewed the licences of NSE Clearing Ltd and Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd for three years and the licences will be valid till October 2, 2026
