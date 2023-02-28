MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its interim order on Tuesday directed impounding an amount of ₹30 crore made as wrongful gains in Axis front-running matter.

"An amount of ₹30 crore being the unlawful gains earned from the prima facie front running activities is impounded jointly and severally by the noticees", the order Said. Adding that the wrongful gains have to be deposited in an escrow account of Sebi.

The regulator also said that the banks are directed that no debits shall be made without the Sebi's permission out of the bank accounts held by the entities involved in the matter, except for the purposes of transfer of funds to the escrow account.

Former fund manager Viresh Joshi and 20 entities have been restrained from accessing capital markets, as per 100-page order by the market regulator.

Essentially, the case pertains to a series of allegations against two executives of Axis Mutual Fund which include front running, receiving bribe from brokers and placing trade orders at inflated prices — in complete disregard to investors’ interests.

Front-running includes buying a stock prior to an expected large transaction by a mutual fund that will likely raise the share price.When mutual funds make a big order, some fund managers buy the same shares in their personal accounts before executing the MFs’ order.Moreover, when these fund houses buy shares in large quantities, the share prices tend to go up.

In August, last year the income tax department had carried out probe at premises LinkedIn to Joshi various middlemen and several brokers over alleged tax evasion.

The regulator has also directed the 21 entities to not dispose or alienate the assets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanka Gawande Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies. Read more from this author