Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sebi restrains Viresh Joshi, others of Axis AMC from accessing capital markets
Back

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its interim order on Tuesday directed impounding an amount of 30 crore made as wrongful gains in Axis front-running matter.

"An amount of 30 crore being the unlawful gains earned from the prima facie front running activities is impounded jointly and severally by the noticees", the order Said. Adding that the wrongful gains have to be deposited in an escrow account of Sebi. 

The regulator also said that the banks are directed that no debits shall be made without the Sebi's permission out of the bank accounts held by the entities involved in the matter, except for the purposes of transfer of funds to the escrow account. 

Former fund manager Viresh Joshi and 20 entities have been restrained from accessing capital markets, as per 100-page order by the market regulator. 

Essentially, the case pertains  to a series of allegations against two executives of Axis Mutual Fund which include front running, receiving bribe from brokers and placing trade orders at inflated prices — in complete disregard to investors’ interests. 

Front-running includes buying a stock prior to an expected large transaction by a mutual fund that will likely raise the share price.When mutual funds make a big order, some fund managers buy the same shares in their personal accounts before executing the MFs’ order.Moreover, when these fund houses buy shares in large quantities, the share prices tend to go up.

In August, last year the income tax department had carried out probe at premises LinkedIn to Joshi various middlemen and several brokers over alleged tax evasion.

The regulator has also directed the 21 entities to not dispose or alienate the assets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x