Sebi restructures advisory committee to 20 members

Sebi has reduced its market data advisory committee by one member. The market regulator has restructured its advisory committee which recommends appropriate policy for access to securities market data for both transactions and disclosures. Under the new changes, NSE's former MD and CEO Vikram Limaye has been replaced by newly appointed chief Ashishkumar Chauhan in the committee.
Sebi's advisory committee will now have 20 members compared to the previous 21 members.
MS Sahoo, Professor at National Law University, Delhi, and former chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) will chair the advisory committee.
The NSE's new chief Chauhan was earlier MD and CEO of rival bourse BSE.
As per the PTI report, BSE did not find a place in the panel as the exchange's MD and CEO position is vacant after the departure of Chauhan. It is in the process of appointing a new one and the new chief of the bourse will find a place on the committee.
Among members are also, Dr. C.K.G. Nair, Director of National Institute of Securities Market (NISM), P.S. Reddy MD and CEO of MCX, Arun Raste MD, and CEO, NCDEX, and Padmaja Chunduru MD and CEO of NSDL.
Further, other members of the panel are - Nehal Vora MD and CEO of CDSL; Anuj Kumar Director and CEO of CAMS; Sreekanth Nadella CEO and COO of Kfintech; Dr. Subrata Sarkar Professor of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR); Dhirendra Kumar Founder-CEO of Value Research; Prithvi Haldea Founder-Chairman, Prime Database.
Additionally, Mahesh Vyas MD of CMIE; Ranjit Pawar Managing Director of South Asia Refinitiv; Raman Uberoi Senior Advisor Government & Regulatory Relations of CRISIL; Nithin Kamath Founder & CEO of Zerodha Broking; Kiran Shetty CEO & Regional Head - India of South Asia, SWIFT India; Suhas Tuljapurkar Managing Partner of Legagis; Amarjeet Singh Executive Director of SEBI; and Prabhas Kumar Rath of General Manager, SEBI.
The committee is also responsible for identifying segment-wise data perimeters, data needs, and data gaps. Further, the committee standardizes data definitions, data identification logic, and data validation techniques. Also, they standardize formats and documents - filings, reporting, forms, agreements, etc.