Sebi returns draft of Paymate's ₹1,500 cr IPO with advise for refiling1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:05 PM IST
- Paymate filed IPO papers on May 30, 2022. As per the draft prospectus, the IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,125 cr and an offer for sale of up to ₹375 crore -- taking the total size of the offer to ₹1,500 crore.
Market regulator Sebi has returned the draft prospectus of the ₹1,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the multi-payment category platform, PayMate India. The company filed its IPO papers in May last year. The regulator has advised Paymate to refile with certain updates.
