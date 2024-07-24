SEBI reveals 7 out of 10 intraday trade in cash segment made losses in FY23, 76% traders under 30 years in age

  • SEBI revealed in a recent study that seven out of 10 intraday trades in cash segment made losses in FY23

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Trade Now
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.(PTI)

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) revealed in a recent study that seven out of 10 intraday trades in cash segment made losses in the financial year ending March 2023 or FY23.

The market watchdog also said that 76 per cent of these traders were under the age of 30 years. The share of these traders grew to 48 per cent in FY23 from 18 per cent in FY19.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 06:19 PM IST
