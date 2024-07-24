Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI reveals 7 out of 10 intraday trade in cash segment made losses in FY23, 76% traders under 30 years in age

SEBI reveals 7 out of 10 intraday trade in cash segment made losses in FY23, 76% traders under 30 years in age

  • SEBI revealed in a recent study that seven out of 10 intraday trades in cash segment made losses in FY23

SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) revealed in a recent study that seven out of 10 intraday trades in cash segment made losses in the financial year ending March 2023 or FY23.

The market watchdog also said that 76 per cent of these traders were under the age of 30 years. The share of these traders grew to 48 per cent in FY23 from 18 per cent in FY19.

