Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sebi reviews stress testing methodology for commodity derivatives
Sebi plans to lower the size of trading lots in REIT units.
Sebi plans to lower the size of trading lots in REIT units.

Sebi reviews stress testing methodology for commodity derivatives

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 06:21 PM IST PTI

Sebi reviewed stress testing methodology for commodity derivatives to address the concern regarding high stress loss figures on positions with early pay-in

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday reviewed stress testing methodology for commodity derivatives to address the concern regarding high stress loss figures on positions with early pay-in.

The decision has been taken in consultation with clearing corporations (CCs), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

While calculating the residual losses, for positions on which early pay-in are given by the clients/brokers, and margin exemption are granted on such positions, CCs have been permitted to consider the 'margin exemption granted' or 'value of early paid-in goods', whichever is lower, as 'margins supporting those positions, it added.

For each client, residual loss will be equal to loss due to client's close-out position minus margin supporting his specific positions.

According to Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of Samco Group, the review will have no implications for traders or investors. It only has a limited impact to the extent of computing commodity clearing corporation's solvency levels in cases of stress tests conducted by them.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
At present, different bourses have their own CCPs , which handle settlement of trades on the respective stock exchanges. Photo: Mint

Sebi issues norms for interoperability among clearing corporations

4 min read . 27 Nov 2018
Photo: iStock

Opinion | Put India’s robotic new taxman to a stress test

3 min read . 20 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout