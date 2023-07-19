Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI revises ESM framework, stocks allowed to trade on all days

SEBI revises ESM framework, stocks allowed to trade on all days

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:44 AM IST Livemint

SEBI along with NSE and BSE Tuesday decided to ease rules for trading in stocks that remain under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) framework

Sebi is working on a new policy for orderly winding down of depositories. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) along with NSE and BSE Tuesday decided to ease rules for trading in stocks that remain under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) framework.

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) along with NSE and BSE Tuesday decided to ease rules for trading in stocks that remain under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) framework.

Under the existing ESM framework rule, the stocks were allowed to trade only once a week. Now, this has been revised to all trading days, the exchanges said in a circular. From July 24, 2023, exchanges will permit trading on all days with +/- 2% price band. However, the rule of 100% margin remains unchanged, the exchanges said.

Under the existing ESM framework rule, the stocks were allowed to trade only once a week. Now, this has been revised to all trading days, the exchanges said in a circular. From July 24, 2023, exchanges will permit trading on all days with +/- 2% price band. However, the rule of 100% margin remains unchanged, the exchanges said.

Under revised ESM action, exchanges will allow T2T settlement with 100% margin. Earlier, trading was permitted once a week with Periodic Call Auction.

Under revised ESM action, exchanges will allow T2T settlement with 100% margin. Earlier, trading was permitted once a week with Periodic Call Auction.

All other regulations under the ESM framework remain unchanged, the exchanges added.

All other regulations under the ESM framework remain unchanged, the exchanges added.

The revised framework comes days after BSE-listed Mercury EV Tech had moved Securities Appellate Tribunal to challenge the ESM framework.

The revised framework comes days after BSE-listed Mercury EV Tech had moved Securities Appellate Tribunal to challenge the ESM framework.

The ESM framework was introduced last Month for highly volatile "micro-small" companies. These are companies with a market cap of less than 500 crore. As per SEBI, high-low price variation and close-to-close price variation are the parameters used to shortlist securities under this framework.

The ESM framework was introduced last Month for highly volatile "micro-small" companies. These are companies with a market cap of less than 500 crore. As per SEBI, high-low price variation and close-to-close price variation are the parameters used to shortlist securities under this framework.

There are two stages under the ESM framework

There are two stages under the ESM framework

Under Stage-I, the trading of the securities is settled through a trade-for-trade mechanism with a price band of 5%, or 2%. No revision for Stage-I.

Under Stage-I, the trading of the securities is settled through a trade-for-trade mechanism with a price band of 5%, or 2%. No revision for Stage-I.

Under Stage-II, the current surveillance action permits trading only once a week. Now, this has been revised to all trading days under periodic call auction with trade-for-trade settlement and 2% price band.

Under Stage-II, the current surveillance action permits trading only once a week. Now, this has been revised to all trading days under periodic call auction with trade-for-trade settlement and 2% price band.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 01:47 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.