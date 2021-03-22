Sebi revises guidelines to resolve tech glitch; NSE says SAN failure root cause

As per Sebi’s new mandate if there is any trading disruption in the critical systems, market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) should declare that incident as disaster within 30 minutes of incident and take measures to restore operations within 45 minutes. MIIs are stock exchanges and clearing corporations. “In the event of disruption in the ‘critical systems’ of the MII, the MII shall, declare that incident as ‘disaster’ within 30 minutes of incident (earlier two hours) and take measures to restore operations including from disaster recovery site (DRS) within 45 minutes (earlier two hours) from the declaration of ‘disaster’," Sebi said in a statement.