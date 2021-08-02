Sebi revises minimum application value, trading lot for REITs, InvITs

The minimum application value has been cut down to the range of ₹10,000-15,000 for both REITs and InvITs, compared to the earlier requirement of ₹50,000 for REITs and ₹1 lakh for InvITs, Sebi said in two separate notifications dated July 30. Also, the regulator said the revised trading lot will be of one unit for real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

