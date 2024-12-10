Indian stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) announced that the Optional T+0 settlement will now be available to the top 500 stocks, according to an official circular released on Tuesday, December 10.
“Optional T+0 settlement cycle shall be made available to top 500 scrips in terms of market capitalization as on December 31, 2024,” said SEBI.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.