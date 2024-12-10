The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday announced that it is now making the Optional T+0 settlement available to the top 500 stocks.
Indian stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) announced that the Optional T+0 settlement will now be available to the top 500 stocks, according to an official circular released on Tuesday, December 10.
“Optional T+0 settlement cycle shall be made available to top 500 scrips in terms of market capitalization as on December 31, 2024," said SEBI.
Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.