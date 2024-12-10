Hello User
SEBI rolls out optional T+0 settlement for top 500 stocks; permits brokers to charge different rates

SEBI rolls out optional T+0 settlement for top 500 stocks; permits brokers to charge different rates

Anubhav Mukherjee

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday announced that it is now making the Optional T+0 settlement available to the top 500 stocks. 

SEBI rolled out the T+0 settlement cycle feature for the top 500 stocks on Tuesday, December 10.

Indian stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) announced that the Optional T+0 settlement will now be available to the top 500 stocks, according to an official circular released on Tuesday, December 10.

“Optional T+0 settlement cycle shall be made available to top 500 scrips in terms of market capitalization as on December 31, 2024," said SEBI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
