Sebi's Ananth Gopalakrishnan allays' investors concern on Demat accounts amid bear markets
- Gopalakrishnan said, ‘SEBI has three fundamental mandates as part of the SEBI Act. We are charged with investor protection, market development, and market regulation. Essentially, if you put all three together, our mandate is to ensure sustainable capital formation.’
Sebi's whole-time member Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday assured investors of the benefits of Demat. Also, he allayed investors' concerns related to dematerialisation. He was talking on the second day of the IVCA Conclave 2023. His views on Demat accounts and their benefits come at a time market is struggling with steep correction.
