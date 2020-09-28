Sebi’s board to finalize MPS for firms after IBC

The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will insist at its meeting on 29 September that companies undergoing restructuring under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) should maintain public shareholding of at least 5% as soon as they relist on the stock exchanges. These companies would then need to bring up the public float to 25% in the next two years, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

This comes after a Sebi discussion paper on 19 August proposed three options for companies undergoing resolution under IBC to increase public float faster.

Typically, companies emerging out of IBC see their public holdings fall below the 25% mark because of fresh fund infusion. To ease their processes, the market regulator had allowed companies to maintain lower public float and bring it up to the required threshold gradually.

If the minimum public shareholding (MPS) is below 10%, companies can bring it up to 10% within 18 months and further to 25% in three years. Companies whose MPS falls below 25% but is above 10% need to bring it up to 25% in three years from the date of fall. The shares of the incoming investors also stay locked in for a year.

This would be tweaked to ensure that after corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) companies may be mandated to have at least 5% public shareholding at the time of relisting. In the next 12 months, companies would increase shareholding to 10% and the remaining 10% can be increased in the coming 24 months.

“This is a small threshold but will incentivize companies to remain listed and increase public float, instead of getting delisted," said one of the persons mentioned above.

“Achieving minimum public shareholding would still be challenging as it is subject to multiple factors such as effective market for dilution, issues surrounding future liquidity, and risk appetite of public shareholders to invest in a company that has gone through an insolvency process," said Moin Ladha, partner, Khaitan and Co.

The market regulator should consider providing an option to such companies to seek specific relaxations from these requirements for justifiable reasons, he said.

Companies such as Ruchi Soya Industries had seen its shares surge exponentially after it relisted, following its acquisition by Pantanjali Ayurved under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. In the six months after the listing, the stock price increased by 8,764%. The company had less than 1% of public float after relisting.

Separately the Securities and Exchange Board of India would also adopt the report by justice A.R. Dave, which recommended steps to improve the market regulator’s enquiry and enforcement processes.

The panel had made recommendations on four main areas, which include avoiding duplication of proceedings to reduce the timeline for passing final orders, improving recovery processes, quantifying alleged gains while levying penalties, and interplay between Sebi norms and provisions of the IBC.

