Sebi’s new rules likely to benefit small, mid caps

According to a clarification subsequently issued by the markets regulator, the circular was issued to make multicap schemes more true to their label and reduce the skew towards large companies. Sebi also pointed out that such schemes must also be compared to appropriate benchmarks. For instance, if a fund invests at least 80% of its assets in large cap companies, it can be benchmarked against the Sensex or the Nifty. According to the markets regulator, some multicap schemes were investing up to 80% of their assets in large caps, and hardly anything to small cap companies.