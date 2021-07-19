Sebi says valuation must for all preferential allotment plans

In a bid to ensure that all classes of shareholders are treated equitably, the Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi on Monday stated before the Securities Appellate tribunal that for all listed firms a prior valuation of the company is a must before raising any capital via preferential allotment of shares.

Sebi and PNB Housing Finance Ltd. are currently contesting against each other before SAT over the mortgage lender's proposal to raise Rs. 4000 Crore via a preferential allotment from a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group at Rs. 390 per share.

On Monday, after hearing the two parties, the tribunal chose to reserve it's order. Sebi said during the hearing that irrespective of the presence of Articles of Association in a listed firm, a valuation report is required to arrive at an appropriate pricing level for the shares proposed to be issued and such a pricing should be above the formula stated under ICDR regulations. This will ensure that smaller shareholders are not discriminated and one set of shareholders do not get shares either too cheap or too expensive.

The Sebi counsel was responding to an allegation raised against the markets regulator by the lawyer of PNB Housing, who said that Sebi's rules on preferential issue of shares are ambiguous.

PNB Housing's counsel pointed out certain sections of the Companies Act and ICDR norms and argued before SAT that as per the extant regulations if a listed company has an AoA it would require an independent valuation report for pricing a preferential allotment, but, if a listed company doesn't have an AoA, it wouldn't require an independent valuation report for such a private placement.

According to PNB Housing's counsel Janak Dwarkadas, on the basis of these norms, Sebi may be relying on two different pricing norms for preferential issues by listed firms.

Following the PNB Housing counsel's argumeny, the SAT judge Tarun Agarwala also questioned Sebi if the regulator indeed has a different pricing methodology for private placements by listed firms that have an AoA.

The Sebi counsel stated that for all listed firms a valuation report by an independent valuer is required just to ensure that the pricing of the issue is above the floor price stipulated by Sebi.

The PNB Housing saga has shifted the market's focus to all other listed firms that too are planning to raise capital via preferential allotments.

On Saturday, BSE and NSE questioned LIC Housing Finance why the company's preferential allotment should not be halted since it does not have independent valuation report by a registered valuer and hence it is not in compliance with the norms.

Sebi is insisting PNB Housing to go by its AoA only because it is in conformity with the Companies Act with regards to capital raising and therefore it should be the first thing to be followed apart from the basic ICDR norms, said a lawyer directly aware of the ongoing hearing at SAT.

"Fundamentally, the Companies Act has to be adhered to, whether the company has any AoA or not," said this lawyer.

Section 62 of the Companies Act states that when a company having share capital proposes to increase its subscribed share capital by a fresh issue of shares following a special resolution (issuance via preferential allotment), the price of the shares issued must be mandatorily determined by "the valuation report of a registered valuer".

The Act says that if convertible instruments are issued on a preferential basis the price of the shares pursuant to conversion shall be determine upfront at the time of offer of convertible securities based on a valuation report by a registered valuer.

Last June, Sebi had relaxed the pricing norms for preferential allotment to e sure that companies do not face difficulties in raising capital if the stock price fluctuates due to extreme market volatility. The new pricing formula for allotment of shares under preferential issue is volume-weighted average price of weekly highs and lows for 12 weeks or two weeks — whichever is higher.

Earlier, the pricing formula in a preferential allotment used to be the average of the last two weeks or the last 26 weeks — whichever was higher.

On Friday too, SAT had questioned Sebi's logic behind asking a listed entity such as PNB Housing to get an independent valuation report before carrying out a preferential allotment.

Sebi, on 18 June, halted the deal just before the mortgage lender was about to conduct an EGM to secure a shareholders' approval for the deal. Sebi's move followed a report by proxy advisory firm SES, questioning the pricing of the deal and fairness of PNB Housing's proposal to let an open offer happen on the basis of an allegedly unjust pricing that was way below the prevailing market price of PNB Housing's stock.

PNB Housing challenged Sebi's order at SAT subsequently.

Sebi had argued that the independent valuation report will also present the correct picture on pricing to the general body in the EGM, which will help shareholders vote on the deal proposal accordingly.

Sebi has justified its action before SAT by stating that the proposed allotment without an independent valuation report would have impacted the company's minority shareholders, who hold a little over 15%.

The market watchdog has also argued before SAT that the preferential allotment would have resulted in a change in ownership and an open offer, whose pricing would have been based on the preferential issue price that has been decided by PNB Housing without any valuation report.

PNB Housing, on the other hand, has chosen not to call the deal off despite Sebi halting the deal and the mortgage lender's promoter itself-- Punjab National Bank telling the company on 4 July to reconsider the deal and think of other routes for raising capital.

In any case, PNB Housing needs approval from 75% of shareholders for the deal to go through. The parties to the deal are PNB and private equity firms Carlyle, General Atlantic and Ares SSG, which own a combined 85% stake in PNB Housing.

Controlling over 32% as a promoter group, Punjab National Bank can block the special resolution by voting against the preferential allotment.

The voting has already happened on 22 June but the results of the voting has been kept in a sealed cover, awaiting SAT's final order.

