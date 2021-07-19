Sebi says valuation must for all preferential allotment plans

On Monday, after hearing the two parties, the tribunal chose to reserve it's order. Sebi said during the hearing that irrespective of the presence of Articles of Association in a listed firm, a valuation report is required to arrive at an appropriate pricing level for the shares proposed to be issued and such a pricing should be above the formula stated under ICDR regulations. This will ensure that smaller shareholders are not discriminated and one set of shareholders do not get shares either too cheap or too expensive.