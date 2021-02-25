Sebi seeks explanation from NSE on trading halt

To ensure zero data loss, stock exchanges and clearing corporations are required to have a ‘Near Site’ in addition to DRS. The DRS should preferably be set up in different seismic zones and there should be a minimum distance of 500km between the near-site and the DRS so that both the systems are not affected by the same disaster. Additionally, the institutions are required to have recovery time objective (RTO) and recovery point objective (RPO) of not more than 4 hours and 30 minutes, respectively.

