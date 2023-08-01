The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Tuesday invited Public opinion on proposal of collating and defining use cases of Financial Information Users (FIUs) in the Account Aggregator framework in securities markets.

The marker regulator’s move aims to improve the safeguards required in the AA Framework in order to protect the interests of customers in terms of additional data security, or to curb potential misuse of the financial information in frauds, misappropriation, mis-selling or unsolicited crosssell or upsell.

An Account Aggregator, an RBI regulated entity (with an NBFC-AA license), helps an individual securely and digitally access and share information from one financial institution they have an account with to any other regulated financial institution in the AA network.

Account Aggregators cannot see or store customer data (since the data processed through them is encrypted); they merely transmit it from one financial institution to another based on a customer’s direction and consent. The end to end encryption makes the process secure, the Sebi consultation paper said.

The Sebi in its consultation paper, said that there could be hypothetical situations when "financial information" of a client could be sought using the AA framework. These includes Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) or Registered Portfolio Manager seeking information on portfolio or financial assets of the client or investor via the AA framework in order to devise a financial plan for the client and verification of bank account wherever required when a client is on-boarded by an intermediary.

The market regulator noted that though there are various safeguards in place and consistent communication advising caution, consumers sometimes adopt unsafe practices of: sharing confidential information such as user IDs, passwords, OTPs, account numbers with third parties; authorizing / empowering third parties to operate their accounts; or providing access to their financial information to third parties.

“Such unsafe practices lead to frauds being perpetrated or funds and securities being misappropriated or financial products/services being mis-sold or customers being subjected to unsolicited cross-sell or upsell. It is in this context that comments are sought in improving the safeguards within the AA framework especially to curb misuse of the financial information in frauds, misappropriation, mis-selling or unsolicited cross-sell/upsell," the regulator added.

Sebi has sought public comments till August 31 on queries whether any type of intermediaries in the Indian securities market needs to be excluded from functioning as FIUs, the major potential use cases for the AA framework for Sebi regulated entities and whether there are any additional categories of financial information which may be included under the ambit of the AA framework.