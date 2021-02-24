Sebi seeks report from NSE on 'trading halt'1 min read . 10:46 PM IST
- In January, NSE recorded an average daily turnover of about $10 billion in equities and $498 billion in equity derivatives
SEBI has advised NSE to carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the “trading halt" witnessed at NSE today and also explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site.
SEBI has asked NSE to submit its report at the earliest.
It was informed by NSE that trading was halted at 11.40 am today due to “issues with the links with telecom service providers".
SEBI was in constant touch with NSE officials and continued to monitor the situation closely.
NSE was also advised to keep the market participants updated with the evolving developments.
The “trading halt" continued till 3.30 pm. In view of the exceptional situation arising out of the “trading halt", it was decided to extend the trading hours from 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm at NSE, BSE and MSEI.
A telecoms outage shut all trading on India's National Stock Exchange for nearly four hours on Wednesday before coming back up, leaving investors in the dark ahead of a monthly derivative contract expiry and forcing bourses to extend trading hours.
The country's markets regulator said it "advised the NSE to carry out a detailed root cause analysis," asking it to explain the reasons why trading did not migrate to the disaster recovery site.
