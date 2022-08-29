Sebi sees no bar in transfer of NDTV shares to Adani4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:43 AM IST
NDTV has pushed its annual general meeting for the year to March by a week to 27 September without assigning a reason
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has in internal consultations concluded that there is no bar on RRPR Holding Ltd, a promoter entity of news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), from allotting shares to Adani Group, three people with direct knowledge of the regulator’s thinking said.