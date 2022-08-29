Sebi sees no bar in transfer of NDTV shares to Adani

In the case of shares pledged by promoters of Parsvnath Developers Ltd in October 2016, the regulator issued a no-objection on the release of the pledge on shares. These shares were stuck due to a regulatory ban against the lender First Financial Services Ltd. Even in that case, Sebi ruled that the ban was not on the pledged shares. In addition, the Roys have filed an appeal against the Sebi order of November 2020. On 15 February 2021, SAT passed an interim direction asking Roys to deposit half of the ₹27 crore penalty imposed on them. The matter went to the Supreme Court, which directed SAT to hear the appeals without insisting on any deposit amount. SAT will hear the appeal on 27 September.