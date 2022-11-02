Sebi sets apart 67,228 crore dues as 'difficult to recover'

Market regulator Sebi has set apart ₹67,228 crore of dues under "difficult to recover" in the financial year ending March 31, 2022. In its annual report, Sebi highlighted that about ₹96,609 crore are required to be recovered from entities including those who failed to pay their penalties, and those who are yet to refund investors' money. Also, about ₹68,109 crore dues which account for 70% of total dues are subject to parallel proceedings before various courts and court-appointed committees.
As per the annual report 2021-22, from the total ₹96,609 crore dues, Sebi stated that ₹63,206 crore, which is 65% of the total, pertains to Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) and deemed public issues of PACL and Sahara Group company -- Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd, reported by PTI.
Further, the regulator has segregated dues of ₹67,228 crore as Difficult To Recover (DTR).
According to the regulator, dues in DTR are those which cannot be recovered even after exhausting all the modes of recovery. As per the report, the regulator clarified that segregation of such DTR dues is purely an administrative act and this will not preclude the recovery officers from recovering the amount so segregated as DTR as and when there is a change in any of the DTR parameters from the recovery point of view.
Notably, SEBI has been empowered to attach and sell the movable, immovable property and attach bank accounts of the defaulters, in pursuance of any order or direction passed by SEBI or to recover fees due to it or recover outstanding penalties.
Further, Sebi identified 59 new cases related to flouting securities law, for investigation in fiscal 2021-22. This figure is lower than the 94 cases taken up in the previous financial year. These cases involve the alleged violation of securities. Of the total, 38 cases were related to market manipulation and price rigging, meanwhile, about 17 cases were pertaining to insider trading, and the remaining 4 cases were related to other violations of securities law.
However, Sebi completed 169 cases in 2021-22 compared to 140 cases in the previous year.
