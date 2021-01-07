Sebi sets stage for new bourses, depositories

The reason behind the migration of trading to NSE was the exchange’s better technology and the absence of legacy issues that had plagued BSE. “The Indian securities market has witnessed dominance in trading and depository space, raising concerns on the possibility of excessive concentration and institutional tardiness in quickly responding to the changing market dynamics which may have an adverse bearing on efficiency in trading, record-keeping, supervision and risk management practices," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a discussion paper.